Montblanc is the first brand other than Samsung to introduce a smartwatch using Wear OS 3, Google’s wrist-worn operating system. The Summit 3 started with an affordable price tag, as did its prior smartwatches, and its focus is more on becoming a fashion item than pushing the boundaries of a smartwatch. On July 15, it will be available for PKR 2,80,000 approximately or about $1,314 USD worldwide.

Wear OS 3 is the biggest substantial update to Google’s smartwatch operating system in years, but it’s currently only accessible on a pair of Samsung smartwatches introduced last year: the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. That is, we haven’t yet discovered software that isn’t placed on top of Samsung’s apps and services. Better battery life, faster load times, and smoother animations are among the stated advantages of Wear OS 3 over Wear OS 2.

More Wear OS 3 features are on the way, but it’s unclear when they’ll arrive. The software will be available on Google’s forthcoming Pixel Watch, as well as future premium Fitbit devices. Mobvoi and Fossil’s current Wear OS 2 smartwatches will also receive updates later this year. A recent tweet from Fossil’s support account speculated that Wear OS 3 will be available for its watches in June or July, however, the comment was then removed, and Fossil has yet to make an official announcement.

The Montblanc Summit 3 smartwatch has a unique collection of functions. Step tracking, sleep monitoring, blood oxygen measurement, and exercise tracking are all supported. Google Maps gives directions, Google Pay accepts payments, and Google Play offers more apps for download. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 4100 Plus processor powers the watch.

Each Summit 3 smartwatch comes with two straps: one leather and one rubber. The Summit 3 is available in Silver Titanium (with black leather and blue rubber straps), Black Titanium (with black leather and rubber straps), and a mix of the two (with green leather strap and black rubber strap). Overall, it appears to be a well-placed smartwatch. It’s just a bad it’s double the price of the Apple Watch Series 7.

