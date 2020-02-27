Changan-Master Motors is proud to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bank Alfalah Pakistan in a recent ceremony. The memorandum marks the start of a partnership to jointly promote Changan-Master vehicles in Pakistan.

Changan Pakistan (Master Motors Limited) & Bank Alfalah join hands to grow Pakistan’s Auto Industry

Changan Automobile is a Chinese state-owned enterprise and it is and has been the number one Chinese Automotive brand, consecutively for the last 10 years with annual sales of above 3 million units. Changan Motors proudly announces the features of the agreement, which will help consumers and businessmen with fast processing time, a minimum security deposit on all Master Motor products, flexible tenure from 1 to 7 years, no requirement for full upfront and registration charges, and no rentals before the delivery of the vehicle.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Danial Malik – CEO Master Motors Limited, highlighted the unique features of upcoming vehicles, saying, “Changan customers will experience modern, multi-functional vehicles with accessible price point. This alliance with Bank Alfalah Islamic will provide Changan customers with one of the best financing options in the market.”

Adding during the ceremony, Dr. Muhammad Imran – Group Head, Bank Alfalah – Islamic Banking Division said, “This Memorandum between both parties will boost healthy competition in the market. Through this partnership, we will be providing an attractive Shariah-compliant financing package for Changan variants.”

Changan-Master is a JV company which boasts the largest Chinese investment in the Pakistani automobile sector to date and it has a state of the art green-field factory which is all set to export and serves the global RHD markets in near future. Changan Motors offers the Karvaan, M8 Pickup, M9 Pickup which has Pakistan’s powerful state-of-the-art C10 engine with 1000cc with three years’ warranty that will be followed by a full range of passenger vehicles, including SUVs, Sedan, and MPVs.

Changan Motors also are known for their intelligent vehicles, holding a world record for autonomous driving. Changan is present in multiple countries, where Changan vehicles are enjoyed and have built their reputation for inbuilt quality, design, and technology.