OpenAI has announced that the standalone ChatGPT app will be available for download on Android smartphones starting the next week. The app was initially released for iOS in May. During the time when the software was being released for iOS devices, ChatGPT made the following announcement: “P.S. Android users, you’re next! ChatGPT will soon be available for use on your various devices.

And just as it was promised, OpenAI has just revealed in a recent tweet that ChatGPT will begin rolling out to users of Android devices the next week. The app is presently accessible on Google Play Store for pre-registration. Pre-registered users have the option of having their ChatGPT app instantly loaded as soon as it becomes available on the app store, despite the fact that the software is free. Therefore, it is expected that it will go live the following week in the United States market, the same as the iOS app.

Despite the fact that pre-registration is accessible, the Google Play Store listing for ChatGPT gives the impression that the application will soon be available in certain countries, such as India. The application will also be made available to other countries as quickly as possible.

In addition to being free software, the Play Store description of this app notes that it synchronizes your history across all of your devices and gets the most recent model updates released by OpenAI. When ChatGPT becomes available for Android devices, the major features that will be available to users will be Instant replies, Tailored counsel, Creative Encouragement, Professional input from the user, and Learning possibilities.

OpenAI Collaborates with the White House to Establish Effective AI Governance In a significant development, OpenAI, a prominent player in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), has revealed its collaboration with the White House to establish robust AI governance in the United States and globally. This announcement comes as AI technologies continue to proliferate among tech giants, raising concerns about the need for effective regulation and oversight. OpenAI, known for its cutting-edge advancements in AI research and development, recognizes the importance of responsible AI deployment. By partnering with the White House, the organization aims to address the challenges associated with AI governance and ensure its responsible use across various sectors. The collaboration between OpenAI and the White House underscores the growing recognition of the need for comprehensive AI policies.

As AI technologies become increasingly integrated into our daily lives, concerns about privacy, ethics, and potential biases have come to the forefront. Establishing effective governance mechanisms is crucial to mitigate these risks and ensure AI benefits society as a whole. While the specifics of the collaboration remain undisclosed, it is expected that OpenAI’s expertise and insights will contribute to shaping AI policies and regulations. By working closely with the White House, OpenAI aims to foster an environment that encourages innovation while upholding ethical standards and safeguarding public interests. OpenAI’s decision to coordinate with the White House reflects a broader trend among tech companies to engage with policymakers and regulators to shape In a significant display of collaboration and commitment, OpenAI, in conjunction with industry giants including Google, Meta, Amazon, Anthropic, Inflection, and Microsoft, has pledged to adhere to responsible practices in the development of artificial intelligence.

