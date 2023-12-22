OpenAI has recently made an exciting announcement regarding its ChatGPT voice function, extending access to all free users. This means that users can now enjoy natural and interactive voice conversations with ChatGPT without any associated fees. The update introduces a more intuitive way to engage with the AI, allowing users to have back-and-forth voice interactions. This feature is available on both the iOS and Android mobile apps.

For Android users, this update can be observed in the Google Play Store under the “Events and Orders” section, which now highlights the new voice capability. The description invites users to use their voice for natural interactions with ChatGPT, whether it’s for on-the-go chatting or reading to family members at bedtime. The ChatGPT app, with its headphone icon, facilitates the easy initiation of voice conversations.

This move by OpenAI marks a democratization of the voice feature. It is accessible to all free users. Previously, this functionality was limited to ChatGPT Plus and enterprise users with iPhones or iPads. Now, anyone can tap into this feature by downloading the app, selecting the headphone icon, and choosing from five available voices: Breeze, Ember, Cove, Juniper, and Sky.

The introduction of the voice feature is expected to enhance user interaction. It offers a more natural and user-friendly way to communicate with AI. Users can initiate a voice conversation by tapping the headphones icon in the ChatGPT app, and the AI will be ready to listen to user input. It’s essential to note that this feature is currently in the beta phase. OpenAI plans to refine it based on user feedback and popular use cases.

There hasn’t been a formal announcement on the Apple App Store. The iOS version of the app has quietly incorporated this feature as well. As users explore this new capability, it’s important to consider the context of chatbots and their applications in various scenarios.

