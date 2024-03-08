Poco, a sub-brand of Xiaomi, has been gaining traction in the smartphone market with its lineup of feature-packed yet budget-friendly devices. After the successful release of the Poco X6 and X6 Pro smartphones, which offered impressive specifications at competitive prices, the company seems poised to continue its momentum with the upcoming Poco F6 series.

The Poco F6 series is expected to build upon the success of its predecessors, likely offering even more advanced features and specifications. While details about the specific models in the F6 series are still limited, it’s reasonable to expect that Poco will aim to deliver powerful performance, attractive designs, and innovative features that cater to the needs of its target audience.

As the smartphone market continues to evolve and competition intensifies, Poco remains focused on providing consumers with accessible yet premium-quality devices that offer excellent value. With the impending release of the Poco F6 series, enthusiasts and budget-conscious consumers alike can look forward to another exciting addition to Poco’s lineup.

The certification of the Poco F6 Pro with model number 23113RKC6G by Thailand’s NBTC (National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission) suggests that Poco is gearing up for the launch of this new smartphone. Typically, certification from regulatory bodies like the NBTC precedes the official release of a device, indicating that it has passed the necessary tests and meets the standards required for sale in that particular market.

POCO F6 Pro NBTC Certificate

Based on the historical release pattern of Poco smartphones and the typical timeframe between NBTC certification and market availability, it’s reasonable to anticipate that the Poco F6 Pro could hit the market within the next 1-2 months. Since the Poco F5 was released in May of the previous year, it’s plausible to expect a similar timeframe for the launch of its successor, the F6 Pro. However, exact details regarding the launch date and availability will likely be officially confirmed by Poco closer to the release window.

Indeed, drawing parallels with the certification and launch timeline of previous Poco devices, such as the X6 Pro and X6, lends further credence to the expectation of an April or May 2024 debut for the Poco F6 Pro. This aligns with the typical timeframe observed between certification and market availability for Poco smartphones. As such, enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the F6 Pro can likely anticipate its official unveiling within the coming months.