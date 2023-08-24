On Wednesday, India’s space agency successfully docked a spacecraft on the moon’s south pole. This mission will contribute to India’s space objectives and enhance human understanding of lunar ice, which is possibly one of the moon’s highest-value resources.

Following are the statistics about the presence of frozen water on the moon. Furthermore, we’ll discuss why space agencies consider it a key location for the moon colony and substantial missions to Mars.

The Chandrayaan-3 expedition to the moon, which was eagerly anticipated by India, was planned to take off on July 14, 2023. A total of three nations, the USA, China, and the USSR have accomplished a soft landing on the moon.

History of Unveiling of Water on the Moon

Even before the very first Apollo mission landed on the moon in 1969, scientists were speculating that there might be water on the moon as early as the 1960s. It appeared that the samples that the Apollo crews brought back to Earth for study in the late 1960s and early 1970s were dry.

In 2008, researchers from Brown University took a second look at the lunar samples using advanced technologies. They discovered hydrogen contained among very small particles of volcanic rock glass. In 2009, a NASA instrument that was being carried by the Chandrayaan-1 mission that was being operated by the Indian Space Research Organization discovered water on the surface of the moon.

During that same year, a second NASA probe visited the south pole of the moon and discovered ice below its surface. The Lunar Prospector mission that took place in 1998 on behalf of NASA discovered evidence that the craters that were in the shadowy region of the south pole contained the largest quantity of ice.

The Importance of Water on the Moon

The researchers and scientists have exhibited a keen interest in the exploration of ancient ice deposits. The reason is that they hold the potential to unravel crucial insights pertaining to lunar volcanism, extraterrestrial material transport via comets and asteroids, and the enigmatic origins of Earth’s oceans.

If there is sufficient ice on the moon, it could provide a source of potable water for astronauts to drink. The presence of water will also assist in keeping equipment at a comfortable temperature. Another important advantage is that breaking down water into hydrogen for fuel and oxygen for breathing is vast. It encompasses missions to Mars as well as lunar mining endeavors.

The Outer Space Treaty that was signed by the United Nations in 1967 makes it illegal for any government to lay claim to the moon. There is no clause in the treaty that would halt the functioning of the commercial sector. The Artemis Accords, which are being led by the United States in an effort to come up with a set of standards for exploring the moon and making use of its resources, currently has 27 signatories. The Chinese and Russian governments have not been part of the treaty.

The Tricky Nature of The Moon’s South Pole

Previous attempts to touch down on the moon’s south pole were unsuccessful. The Luna-25 spacecraft that belonged to Russia was supposed to touch down on the south pole, but it lost control while it was approaching the pole and crashed. The southern polar region, in stark contrast to the equatorial region that has been the focus of previous missions, such as the crewed Apollo landings, exhibits overabundant craters and profound trenches.

In recent years, both the United States and China have expressed their intentions to undertake missions to the southern polar region. These endeavors signify a growing interest in exploring and understanding the unique characteristics and scientific potential of this remote and challenging area.

