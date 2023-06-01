Dubai Ends 10-Day Grace Period For Expired Visit Visas

According to the reports, Dubai recently changed its visa rules. After implementing the new rules, visitors will no longer be given a 10-day grace period if their tourist visa expires. Travel agents shared notices about the new directive with their clients regarding Expired Dubai Visit Visas. Let me tell you that, people could stay in Dubai for an extra 10 days after their visa expired before this change. They even didn’t face any fines. However, now, if someone overstays, they will have to pay a fine of AED 50 per day.

People With Expired Dubai Visit Visas Will Have To Pay a Fine If They Overstay

Reports claim that the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP) will probably release an official statement about this change today. The point worth mentioning here is that other emirates in UAE had already removed the grace period for visit visas. That’s why Dubai is now following suit.

A representative from the ICP guaranteed that the grace period for visit visas is no longer applicable now. Furthermore, he suggested people to apply for a 30-day visa extension if they want to stay legally in the country and avoid overstaying fines. All the Local travel agents have also been sharing the information with their clients that the 10-day grace period has been removed.

In addition to that, a customer service agent at the Amer service center also informed that visit visas issued by Dubai immigration need to either apply for an extension or leave the country before their visa expires. Otherwise, they will have to pay fines. ICP reduced the daily fine for visa overstays from AED 100 to AED 50 back in October 2022. At that time, new visa options were also introduced, permitting tourists to stay in Dubai for up to 60 days at a time.

