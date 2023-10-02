Abu Dhabi and Dubai ranked among the best remote work destinations during the winter, according to a new study by Business Name Generator. The UAE capital came in first place, with 10.2 hours of sunshine between October and February. However, Dubai ranked fourth.

The study compared 50 of the world’s most popular cities. They analyzed metrics such as WiFi speed, monthly cost of living for nomads, average rental costs, quality of life score, winter sunshine hours, winter temperature, and average flight time from London.

New Study Ranks Abu Dhabi and Dubai Among Best Remote Work Destinations

Remote workers, also known as “digital nomads,” work virtually from a destination of their choice. Many digital nomads choose to move to warmer climates during the winter months to escape the cold weather.

In 2021, the UAE government launched a remote work visa. It allows employees to live in the Emirates while working for companies based in another country. Applicants for the one-year visa must submit proof that they work for an organization outside the UAE. Also, they receive a monthly income of $3,500 (Dh12,845) or its equivalent.

The study noted that Abu Dhabi is reachable from London in less than eight hours. “Abu Dhabi’s remote work visa will allow them to benefit from the capital’s heavenly beaches, warm weather, and high quality of life score,” it said.

The study also added that digital nomads flocking to Dubai should pack their summer wear in preparation for one of the highest average winter temperatures. “They will also need plenty of sun cream with the city enjoying an average of 8.6 hours of sunshine a day in the winter months,” it said.

The other cities that made it to the top 10 are Singapore, Orlando, Houston, Buenos Aires, Melbourne, and Lisbon.

Meanwhile, New York, Zurich, Boston, Seattle, and London were found to be the most expensive cities for digital nomads.

UAE is a strong contender for a warm and sunny destination with a high quality of life. The remote work visa is also a good option for those who want to live and work in the UAE.