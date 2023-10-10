Dubai Launches World’s first 5.5G villa with Advanced Wireless Tech

On Monday, a groundbreaking achievement took place in Dubai as the world witnessed the unveiling of the first-ever 5.5G villa. This technological marvel marks a significant leap towards a new era of opulent living. It is a collaborative effort between China’s tech giant Huawei and the UAE’s second telecom operator, du.

Huawei’s latest 5G advanced fixed wireless access technology powers the villa’s cutting-edge technology. It promises residents an unparalleled experience. With this innovation, residents can delve into the immersive world of naked-eye 3D videos, enjoy pristine 8K UHD streaming, and engage in thrilling XR games. All of these extraordinary features are made possible through du’s 5.5G Experience Carrier. It also offers subscribers real-time peak speeds of an astonishing 10Gbps.

The 5G-Advanced technology serves as a crucial bridge between 5G and the forthcoming 6G, introducing a host of new features. It facilitates smart connectivity for individuals on the move, including those on trains and planes, and efficiently supports highly immersive and interactive applications. These applications will find widespread use in the fields of entertainment, training, and education.

Fahad Al Hassawi, the CEO of Du, expressed his pride in collaborating with Huawei on the launch of 5G-Advanced. He also emphasized their commitment to bringing the latest innovations to the market and the importance of partnering with innovative companies like Huawei. Al Hassawi believes that this partnership will elevate the market. Moreover, it will showcase the best that the UAE has to offer, a sentiment echoed after the launch of the remarkable 5.5G villa in the Jumeirah Islands.