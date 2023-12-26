Dubai Emerges as the Most Used Route for mobile smuggling in Pakistan

Mobile phone smuggling is prevalent in Pakistan, with authorities seeking different methods to curb it. The latest government report shows that Dubai is often used as the main route for smuggling mobile phones into Pakistan. As per the sources, this smuggling takes place at numerous airports, particularly in Peshawar, Sialkot, Faisalabad, and Karachi. On the other hand, the individuals involved in these smuggling activities include porters, kids, and petty smugglers who smuggle mobile phones via the Angoor Adda and Chaman border crossings.

As per the data, around 1,500 petty smugglers cross the Friendship Gate every day at the Chaman border, with every individual carrying one or two mobile phones into Pakistan. The Prime Minister’s Secretariat has ordered the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and other relevant departments to probe over 80 officials who may be involved in smuggling activities. The sources suggest that these officials have links with 46 smugglers and 92 dealers engaged in altering mobile phones. The organized smuggling operation is reportedly supported by some law enforcement officials. The consolidated final report with particular recommendations will be shared soon.

As per information from the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), mobile phone smuggling incurred a $1.1 billion loss to the national exchequer in 2021–22.

How to make smuggled phones usable in Pakistan?

Mobile phone dealers substitute the IMEI of new, expensive phones with old, cheaper ones to make smuggled phones usable in Pakistan. Mobile phone brands such as Infinix, Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, etc. are mostly used for altering smuggled phones. Moreover, some dealers alter the IMEI number via CPID-paid software available on www.cpidserver.com.

In order to curb mobile smuggling, the PM Secretariat suggests a rotational policy for law enforcement personnel at entry and exit points to prevent collaboration with smugglers. On the other hand, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is directed to take action against www.cpidserver.com.

