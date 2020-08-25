The Election Commission of Pakistan would introduce an online complaint management system soon. For this purpose, new software has been developed and is under a trial phase right now. The information was shared when ECP gave a briefing to Senate standing committee on Parliamentary Affairs.

ECP Introduces an Online Complaint System by Developing a New Software

During a meeting of the standing committee held under the chairmanship of Senator Sassi Palejo at Parliament Lodges, an ECP official said,

People can lodge complaints from homes without any hassle and can also track the status of their grievances.

The official told the attendees of the meeting that anyone could lodge complaints through scanned copies of documents. Along with that, the complainants could file complaints in any regional language. Furthermore, the Committee chairperson advised that the new system must be simple, transparent, and efficient to facilitate the public while minimizing its negative use

The committee chairperson stated that,

Citizens face issues of connectivity in many parts of the country. To solve the issue and prevent misuse of technology steps should be taken and citizens should be made aware of the usage of the system through publicity.

However, while highlighting some problems, the official recalled that ECP has made 160+ websites amongst which 10-12 sites faced connectivity issues where a dish system has been rendered.

The committee was further notified that under the new online system, a registered complaint will reach the regional officer and ECP chairman moments after it is filed and the issue will be solved within 3-5 days time period.

