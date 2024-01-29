As the general elections are approaching in less than two weeks, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has introduced a WhatsApp helpline. This helpline aims to provide citizens with a platform to register any complaints related to the upcoming polls. Over 128 million voters are expected to exercise their right to vote on February 8. A historic number of candidates have filed their nomination papers. The ECP has taken the initiative to launch a WhatsApp helpline.

The purpose of this helpline is to improve accessibility and responsiveness in addressing concerns related to the upcoming general elections. Citizens can submit their complaints via video using the WhatsApp number 0327 5050610. To facilitate and address voters’ grievances related to the upcoming general elections, the ECP has established the Election Monitoring and Complaint Centre (EMCC). Apart from the WhatsApp helpline (0327 5050610), citizens can submit complaints through email at [email protected] or the dedicated helpline at 111-327-000.

Control rooms have been set up at the ECP’s secretariat and provincial, divisional, and district-level offices to handle the registration and resolution of complaints. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established a central Election Monitoring and Complaint Centre (EMCC) where citizens can contact and register their election-related grievances. Trained staff is available at the center to ensure the prompt resolution of these issues.

The ECP encourages people to promptly share footage of any code of conduct violations in their areas for swift response and resolution. The control center is equipped with facilities for monitoring social media and electronic media.