Elon Musk: China disapproves sending Starlink to Ukraine

Elon Musk stated that it was clear that China disagreed with his decision to provide Starlink satellite internet service from SpaceX to Ukraine. Musk delivered a cargo of Starlink satellite internet dishes to Ukraine in February, only two days after Russia invaded that country. It was the first of many shipments to the nation that helped Ukraine maintain connectivity in the face of strikes from Russia and a cyberattack on the company that provides satellites to the country’s military.

Musk stated on Twitter that he was unable to comment on the state of the battlefield since “it’s classified.” But in a conversation with political analyst Ian Bremmer from the Eurasia Group in late September, Musk seemed to confirm that the satellite service was being deliberately turned off.

Requests for comment were not immediately answered by either SpaceX or the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Speaking to Bremmer, Musk said that the Ukraine’s defence ministry had urged him to turn on Starlink in Crimea, which Russia invaded and forcibly occupied in 2014. Musk “refused given the potential for escalation,” according to Bremmer.

A US general stated that Starlink “completely destroyed Putin’s media campaign” and efforts to discredit Ukraine President Zelenskyy. Early on, Ukraine government and military leaders applauded the action.