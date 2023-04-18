The fame of OpenAI’s ChatBot is inspiring many big tech giants to launch a service like that. Google has already introduced a similar concept. Now, Elon Musk is planning to launch his own AI company named TruthGPT. The Twitter CEO said that he wants to “create a third option” for a company that could challenge OpenAI and Google.
In an interview with Fox News, Musk said that he’s thinking of calling the venture “TruthGPT” and that the goal would be to create a “maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe” and that “hopefully does more good than harm.”
Elon Musk to Launch ‘TruthGPT’ to Rival OpenAI and Google
Musk admitted that he would be starting with a significant disadvantage to his rivals as he’s “starting late.” Just recently, he filed paperwork for a business called X.AI Corp. He also reportedly bought thousands of GPUs and hired researchers from DeepMind for an unknown Twitter AI project. It’s unclear if the two initiatives are related. We can say that he is actually on something relating to AI.
However, it is unclear when Musk’s AI plans will incorporate with Twitter. He did not say anything regarding this. However, he revealed that Twitter is working on a feature that would allow users to optionally encrypt their direct messages. He further confirmed that this new feature will roll out later in the month.
Musk is a known fan of encrypted messaging apps. He has previously said that Twitter should offer Signal-style encryption. “If you are in a conversation you think is sensitive, you can just toggle encryption on and then no one at Twitter can see what you’re talking about,” Musk explained.
