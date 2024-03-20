Enjoy Calls, Internet, SMS for 7 days for just Rs 7 with Zong’s new bundle

In times of high inflation, can you believe a telecom package exists at around PKR 7 for a week? Well, that’s true, as Zong 4G is offering its users an emergency pack that includes calls, internet, and SMS bundles. The official spokesperson for Zong 4G, while underscoring the company’s remarkable commitment to its users, stated, “Zong 4G’s primary aim is to ease the lives of its users through digital empowerment. Our commitment lies in providing exceptional services, making sure that users remain connected, especially in times of emergency.”

Resources for the Emergency Pack:

The bundles include 2 calls (1 minute each to Zong and other networks), 20 MBs of internet, 10 missed calls, and 20 SMS. This extravagant emergency pack is available for PKR 7 + tax and is valid for 7 days.

How to subscribe to the Zong Emergency Pack?

You can subscribe to the Zong Emergency Pack by dialing *9110#. Besides, you can also visit the My Zong App or Easypaisa app to activate the bundle.

Terms & Conditions:

The below-mentioned taxes and charges would be applicable:

An Advance Income Tax (AIT) rate of 15% applies to every recharge.

A FED of 19.5% applies to usage (where applicable).

A sales tax (GST) of 19.5% applies on usage (if applicable).

Visit the links mentioned below to learn about the latest Zong packages:

Zong Packages

Zong Call Packages

Zong Internet Packages

Zong SMS Packages

Zong Balance Check Code

Zong Advance Loan Code

Zong Internet Settings

Zong WhatsApp Packages