In a significant development, Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology, Dr. Umar Saif, unveiled a transformative initiative. The IT Minister is planning to launch 10,000 E-Rozgar centers nationwide, commencing operations on January 11.

According to Dr. Saif in an interview with a private news channel, this initiative addresses a crucial issue that affects about 1.5 million freelancers who lack comfortable workspaces. The primary objective is to equip freelancers with state-of-the-art facilities and an environment conducive to thriving in the digital landscape.

The establishment of collaborative E-Rozgar centers is anticipated to stimulate investment in the country. They are expected to generate new employment opportunities, aligning with the evolving demands of the digital economy.

Dr. Umar Saif encourages the youth to consider entrepreneurship. He further emphases the potential for enhanced earnings through E-Rozgar.

In response to inquiries, Minister Saif disclosed that from January 7, another initiative will be launched to introduce a standardized test for IT graduates through the Higher Education Commission. This test aims to assess their skills and, subsequently, offer internships to successful candidates.

Those passing the test will undergo mandatory internships in the IT industry. Given that Pakistani universities produce approximately 75,000 IT graduates annually. Out of which, only 3,000 are deemed eligible for employment by IT companies. This initiative aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry.

Dr. Saif expresses optimism about the recent decision by the State Bank of Pakistan. It aims to allow IT companies to retain 50% of their receipts in dollar accounts. It will further expand IT exports, potentially reaching $4 billion.

He underscores the commitment of the Ministry of IT and Telecom to spearhead initiatives fostering employment opportunities for youth in the future. The ministry strives to propel Pakistan forward in the realm of education by imparting essential IT skills and empowering a skilled workforce for the burgeoning IT industry.

Check Out: Pakistan’s IT Exports Increased by 4.45% – PBS Data Reveals.