Experience the Power of iPhone 14 Pro’s Camera in Mexican Short Film

Apple made a great advertising stunt with the iPhone 14 Pro camera yet again. This time a video was shot in Mexico featuring a protagonist who is a Mexican legend and a fictional evil antagonist along with some other characters. The video was named “Huracán Ramírez vs. La Piñata Enchilada.” It is pertinent to mention here that Huracan was a legendary Mexican boxer and actor.

In the short video, it was portrayed that an “evil piñata” has been given birth by a kid and now it is terrorizing all of Mexico. So the legendary came back to face this “terrible threat.” In the end, as expected, the Mexican hero won and the video ended with triumphant music. Here is the full video shot by iPhone 14 Pro’s impressive camera.

The short video took the benefit of a number of the iPhone 14 Pro’s video features, including Cinematic Mode, Action Mode, low-light shooting, ultra-wide lens, and slow-motion shots.

However, that’s not the end of the story as Apple also shared another video showing behind the scenes of this exciting short movie. According to the company,

Acclaimed director couple Tania Verduzco and Adrián Pérez, known as Los Pérez, set out to modernize the Mexican wrestler movie genre with an action-packed film that can only be shot on iPhone.

It is pertinent to mention here that a few weeks ago, Apple shared a short video with iPhone 14 Pro in Istanbul (Turkey), emphasizing the smartphone’s extravagant camera capabilities.

Also read:

New PTA Taxes on iPhone 14 Pro & 14 Pro Max (After Reduction)