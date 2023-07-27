According to Meta’s latest Q2 2023 report, Facebook has now more than 3 billion monthly active users. Even though Facebook has dwindled in popularity among younger people, the platform is still growing. Across Meta’s entire family of apps, Facebook now has 3.88 billion monthly active users. That’s almost half of the world’s population.

Facebook has 2.064 billion daily active users, up from 2.037 billion last quarter. During the first quarter of 2023, Facebok reported around 2.98 monthly active users. However, Facebook reported its first-ever quarterly decline in daily active users during the last quarter of 2021.

Facebook Crosses 3 Billion Monthly Active Users in Q2 2023

This growth could be driven in part by Reels that Meta has been pushing heavily across Instagram and Facebook. According to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Reels get 200 billion plays per day across the family of apps.

According to Zuckerberg, the new, text-based social platform that’s tied with Instagram, Threads, is also doing quite well.

“I think we have the most exciting roadmap ahead that I’ve seen in a while,” Zuckerberg said. “We saw unprecedented growth out of the gate, and more importantly, we’re seeing more people coming back daily than I expected.”

On the other hand, Threads hit 100 million users within five days. After some days, the numbers started to decrease. But last week, Zuckerberg posted that “10s of millions of people come back daily,” which is quite impressive.

