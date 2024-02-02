Threads is experiencing notable growth, with increasing engagement on Meta’s Twitter counterpart, according to the latest insights shared by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg during the Q4 2023 earnings announcement. Zuckerberg revealed that Threads now boasts 130 million monthly active users, signalling steady growth. He expressed optimism about its trajectory, stating, “Threads now has more people actively using it today than it did during its initial launch peak so that one’s I think on track to be a major success.”

In the previous Q3 earnings call, Zuckerberg had mentioned Threads approaching 100 million active users just four months after its launch. With its availability extended to EU users in December, the expectation was for an additional 26 million users from that region alone within the period. While Zuckerberg had initially anticipated a user base closer to 200 million, he acknowledged the significance of Threads’ achievement in building an active community of 130 million users, especially given its early stages of development.

Threads Now Boasts 130 Million Monthly Active Users

Despite Threads’ positive momentum, a comparison with X, the leading real-time discussion app, inevitably arises. While Threads has reached 130 million users, X claims around 500 million monthly active users. However, Threads is still in its early stages, and its distinct approach to engagement, highlighted by upcoming features such as trending topics and lists, sets it apart. The comparison between the two platforms is logical, considering Threads’ focus, but it’s essential to recognize the relative age of Threads and the potential for further differentiation over time.

The discussion also touches upon challenges faced by X, including a reported 50% decline in ad revenue due to advertiser distancing from controversial statements made by Elon Musk. Speculation has emerged about potential financial difficulties for X following Musk’s loss of a $55 billion pay package from Tesla. While the comparison between Threads and X may not be entirely fair given their different stages of development, Threads is demonstrating positive signs, with a solid foundation of active users suggesting potential for expansion over time. The platform’s unique approach to engagement and ongoing developments make it an interesting player in the evolving social media landscape. The ultimate question remains whether Threads can surpass X, presenting both challenges and positive indicators for its future.