A new warning for Android users, as the large number of “creepy” trackers hidden in popular apps, is suddenly exposed. Popular platforms like Facebook and Google also secretly track your phone. If you are wondering how to stop being tracked, there is a popular app for android users.

Facebook And Google Secretly Track Your Phone – This App Stops It

DuckDuckGo is an internet privacy company that empowers you to seamlessly take control of your personal information online, without any tradeoffs. Now, DuckDuckGo’s new tool aims to prevent apps from tracking Android users, first reported by Wired. The tool, called App Tracking Protection, is an antidote version of Apple’s App Tracking Transparency feature, which gives users the choice to opt out of data tracking within apps.

The new feature is built into DuckDuckGo’s privacy-focused browser app, but works across your device. In a post on its blog, the company says that the tool will block “trackers it identifies in other apps from third-party companies.”

Once App Tracking Protection is enabled, it will run in the background as you use your phone. The tool recognizes when an app is about to send data to a third-party tracker, and will then prevent the app from taking your information.

While conducting its own test, DuckDuckGo found that more than 96 per cent of some of the most popular free Android apps have third-party trackers that most users are unaware of. The company also discovered that 87 per cent of these apps send user data to Google, while 68 per cent send data to Facebook.

Check Also: Facebook Experimenting With Giving Users Greater Control Over Their News Feed Content

Source: The Verge