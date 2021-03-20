Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp Went Down Globally on Friday

Facebook-owned apps, Instagram and WhatsApp, as well as the Facebook went down globally last night almost for an hour. Many people were not able to receive and send messages through these apps. Some users have reported that WhatsApp web was also not working during the service outage, fail to log in to WhatsApp web. According to reports, the problem began at about 10:30 pm Friday, in Pakistan and worldwide. Users faced problems in sending or receiving messages from WhatsApp for almost an hour. WhatsApp tweeted that the Whatsapp service went down globally for 45 minutes. The company also confirmed that the service outage was due to technical reasons, but did not reveal the exact issue.

Thanks for your patience, that was a long 45 minutes but we are back! #WhatsAppDown — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) March 19, 2021

Facebook-owned apps 1 million users around the world reported the service problems, later Facebook confirmed via tweet that its services were affected by a number of problems. Facebook retweeted after service restoration and ask users to report if they still facing service problems.

We've restored service. If you continue to have issues going live, or see issues on a stream, please either contact support ( https://t.co/dj6GEjPbBp ) or report directly from the stream. Thanks for your patience! https://t.co/czPg4W5Zqu — Facebook Gaming (@FacebookGaming) March 19, 2021

Other than WhatsApp, both Instagram and Facebook users were also affected by service issues. More than 28,500 people have reported Instagram service outages and more than 34,127 users complaint about WhatsApp services.

Outage tracking website Downdetector has shown data that over 49% of WhatsApp users experienced connection problems, 48% did not send or get messages on the app and 2% could not log in on WhatsApp web.

The report says that 57% of Facebook users have reported complete service outages and 29% were unable to access the social media app. The Instagram report indicates that around 66% of Instagram users lost News Feed and its official website access during the issue.

Moreover, the social media apps service has not been affected for the first time. Last year in December, WhatsApp went down alongside Instagram and Facebook for few hours.

