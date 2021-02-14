According to some latest reports, Facebook is working on a smartwatch with a focus on health and messaging features. The smartwatch will run an open-source version of Google’s Android software. The report was first revealed by The Information.

On the other hand, the company is also developing its own OS for its future devices. There are more reports revealing that the company will debut the second-gen smartwatch in 2023.

Facebook is Working on A Smartwatch to focus on Messaging and Health

The smartwatch is expected to have tight integration with Facebook-owned apps like Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram. Just like other smartwatches, it will support cellular connectivity which will allow you to quickly interact with messages without relying on a smartphone.

Furthermore, Facebook will allow the wearable to connect with the hardware and services of health and fitness companies like Peloton Interactive. The Facebook smartwatch isn’t coming until 2022. Some reports claim that the watch will be sold at the “near cost to produce it”. However, how much exactly that will be is unclear. It’s likely Facebook will cost less than Apple’s Watch Series 6 and Watch SE.

Now the thing to consider is whether this step will be fruitful for the company or not. Facebook’s reputation with handling user privacy is all known. Since the company will now have access to more health and fitness data, which could be sold to third parties for targeted advertising.

