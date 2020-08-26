Facebook to Extend News Tab in more Countries

Facebook will soon be expanding its dedicated news tab section that is currently only available in the US only. The company announced that soon its users residing in UK, Germany, France, India, and Brazil will also be able to enjoy the news section feature. The company has not given any timeline for it and has said that this feature would be seen in the next six months or a year.

Usually, Facebook does not announce any feature before time so it’s quite confusing why it announced it one year prior to launch. Facebook has remained unstable with the new industry, so it might be possible that it is testing how this feature will be perceived by them.

Facebook News Tab Will be Launched in Eight More COuntries Next Year

Facebook’s new tab for US users was launched in June and the company had also promised to pay the publishers who will participate in it. The company had also revealed that it will rely on third-party fact-checkers to monitor posts for clickbait, copyright violations, and sensationalist content. The first company that will receive this New Tab will be Australia. After the announcement, Facebook’s vice president of global news partnerships Campbell Brown said that the new content will be different with respect to country and consumer aspects. He further said:

“We’ll work closely with news partners in each country to tailor the experience and test ways to deliver a valuable experience for people while also honoring publishers’ business models,”

Many news publishers residing in the US are using this feature. However, let’s not forget that most of the majority are not happy about it. The company also needs to take care of the regulatory issues going into the country in order to launch such a type of feature. Let’s see how this feature will be perceived by the citizens of other countries.

