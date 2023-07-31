There are many stories circulating on the internet related to foreigners coming to Pakistan for the sake of their love. However, all the stories are not true. Just now, police arrested a man for spreading misinformation about a fake love story about a British woman travelling to Salarzai Tehsil in the Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to meet her Pakistani friend.

“For the love of Mohammad Ishaq from Salarzai, Bajaur, a British woman named Ella reached Salarzai,” Mohammad Gulab had written on his Facebook account.

Fake Love Story: Man Arrested for Spreading Misinformation on Social Media

He had also attached a picture of a man, Mohammad Ishaq and a random image of a female foreigner.

Upon learning about the post, the police arrived in the area to provide security to the foreigner. But they found out that there was no British woman and it was fake news. In return, the police arrested Gulab.

A statement issued by KP police said that the Bajaur district police officer had taken strict action on the matter and arrested the social media user behind the fake post. It stated that a case under the relevant laws of cybercrime has also been registered against Gulab.

The police said that spreading fake and false news on social media is a punishable offence under the laws of Pakistan.

Three similar cases of foreigners arriving to meet and end up with their Pakistani friends have surfaced. Now Fatima, who travelled to Pakistan and wedded her Facebook friend in Upper Dir.

