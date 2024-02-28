Fawad’s Social Media Post Sparks Excitement Among Fans

Pakistani star actor Fawad Khan recently shared a social media post hinting at his upcoming project. The fans were abuzz with the post, as they were eager to see their favorite actor on screen. Fawad remained away from the public eye for a considerable period before he took to Instagram to share a film poster, sparking excitement and speculation among his fans.

The poster Fawad shared on Instagram had the title “Beat” prominently displayed and a release date of March 1st. However, the caption of the post remained minimal, saying “Har Dhadkan Ki Kahani” (A Tale of Every Heartbeat), making the fans curious about the new project.

Furthermore, the post suggests that “Beat” will be available on an OTT platform, which could lead to a potential shift in Fawad’s journey towards streaming services. It is pertinent to mention here that the film features a brilliant cast alongside Khan. It includes Irfan Junejo, Daniyal Naeem, Shahveer Jaffrey, and Junaid Akram.

With the release of “Beat” scheduled for March 1st, fans can anticipate uncovering the mystery shortly. Meanwhile, Khan’s reappearance in the spotlight and his participation in this captivating project have sparked considerable excitement and anticipation in the Pakistani entertainment industry.