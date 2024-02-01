SHC Directs PTA to Remove Objectionable Content from Social Media

Social media regulation and the removal of objectionable content have remained the point of discussion for a long time now. In this regard, the Sindh High Court has recently directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to execute relevant laws and rules to contain and remove objectionable content on social media. It happened after a few YouTube vloggers filed a petition in the SHC and expressed their concerns against objectionable content being uploaded on social platforms.

The counsel for petitioners argued that the PTA had the power to remove and block any objectionable or obscene content and take appropriate action under the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act, 2016, and the Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content Rules, 2021. However, he said that the national telecom regulator was not initiating prompt action and requested the SHC to issue directives to block any unlawful content.

A two-judge bench chaired by Chief Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi also put the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA), PTA, deputy attorney general, and other respondents on notice for Feb 20.

While issuing pre-admission notices to the respondents, the bench said,

“In the meanwhile, respondents are directed to ensure that all the relevant laws and rules relating to preventing, blocking, and removing such objectionable and illegal online content on above referred social media platforms shall be implemented and necessary action may be taken in accordance with law and report to this effect may be furnished on the next date.”