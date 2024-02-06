Political Parties Use Social Media Propaganda for Election Support: Research

The general elections in Pakistan are going to take place on Thursday, and we can see the rise in social media campaigns of different political parties. In this regard, a researcher from Punjab University, Dr. Khurram Shahzad, revealed that political parties are incorporating propaganda and misinformation into news reports. It is a worrying trend, as it can lead to an atmosphere of doubt.

The researcher carried out a scientific analysis of media reporting during general elections in Pakistan and other countries. As per his findings, around eleven different methods are being used to incorporate misinformation, disinformation, and propaganda into news content, specifically during elections.

He also cited examples that include attention-grabbing headlines and tickers based on half-truths. For example, “Another corruption case opened,” “Order issued for release from jail,” “Rigging scheme exposed!” or “Voters attack candidate!” and many such phrases can be seen on the thumbnails of social media posts.

“Fake news spreads rapidly during general elections,” warns Dr. Shahzad. “People share information without verification, and edited posts further muddy the waters.”

To counter fake news and misinformation, Dr. Shahzad has developed a unique scientific model that can identify propaganda content within news reports. The new model could act as a useful tool for fighting the spread of misinformation during elections and beyond. Moreover, the researcher urges citizens to verify any astonishing news before sharing it and to be cautious of emotionally charged narratives.