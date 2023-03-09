Future of Machine Learning in Pakistan; Aqsa Kausar sets a new example of hard work and dedication

Advertisement

The world is progressing in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) with every passing day. In Pakistan, these fields had slow progress, but are now gradually growing as universities & multiple organisations have expanded the research. Young engineers are focusing on AI and ML sector which is a positive sign for Pakistan’s development. A major success in the ML field occurred when Pakistan got its first Google Developer Expert (GDE) in ML, who was also the first female GDE in South-East Asia (frontier region). Aqsa Kausar took everyone’s attention after achieving this unique feat and became a source of inspiration for many. As inspiring as the success seems, the struggle behind the journey is what makes Aqsa stand out in the area of ML.

Developing interest in ML

Hailing from the capital of Pakistan, Aqsa, developed an interest in the machine learning sector during her school days. During the schooling period, Aqsa was inspired by the thought of replicating human attributes in machines.

At that moment, despite having an elder sister who’s a doctor, she decided to pursue engineering instead of medical science. After finishing A-levels in science (physics, chemistry, and mathematics), Aqsa joined the National University of Science and Technology for a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering (BSEE). But the road to ML was not easy considering the limited opportunities in the country.

Instead of searching for something else, Aqsa relied on self-learning and kept her research going on ML. To reach her ultimate goal, she needed a financial backing but was struck by the limited engineering opportunities in the vicinity of Islamabad making it more difficult for her to find a job after completing her degree.

The Days of Struggle; The Success as a Google Developer

Aqsa went through numerous internships and even made it to the ‘must-hires’ list of a company. However, she could not secure a job. After remaining unemployed for over eight months, the tech fanatic got a job at a startup. But finding employment was not her ultimate goal. Aqsa wanted to acquire skills other than what her resume tells people. As an ML Engineer she has hands-on experience with a diverse set of projects ranging from footfall forecasting to cataract detection following her work on projects related to augmented reality, object detection and recommender systems.

Soon she heard about Google’s Developer Program (GDE) from where her journey to pursue her dream and career in ML bagan. She became one of the four women from Pakistan to be selected as a GDE in 2021.

Since then, there has been no turning back for her. She emerged as the first Pakistani GDE in ML and was also a three-time mentor at Google’s Women Developer Academy. Aqsa participated in several tech programs in Singapore, the Philippines, and other countries in the SEA region. This helped her in joining the right industry and now is continuously working to enhance her skills in the field of ML.

She is associated with Google’s Road to GDE programs as a mentor, and actively participated in Google I/O Extended, International Women’s Day, and DevFests, as a speaker and facilitator for workshops and technical talks. Through various events and workshops, Aqsa has reached over 4,500 developers and empowered over 800 developers with practical knowledge and skills.

What’s Next on Aqsa’s List?

Aqsa has always believed that the right mentorship can lead people to immense success, she was fortunate to get connected to mentors at GDE. Currently, as an employee of Red Buffer, a Machine Learning and AI software services company based out of Islamabad, she plans to lead the team and new talent in the right direction.

For those who believe that following up on tech-related careers will not earn them something big, they can now reflect on their thoughts. The life story of Aqsa Kausar may provide the missionary zeal that many youngsters are lacking to thrive in pursuit of their dreams. Groups like GDE serve as a link between the aspirations of tech-savvy women and their goals for success. Importantly, the Google Developer Programs allow anyone from any part of the country to participate and bring forward their skills.

