The wait for Galaxy A51 has ended. Samsung launched the latest edition of A-series, Galaxy A51. Being a mid-range phone, the Samsung Galaxy A51 is packed with enhanced features. Having a long-lasting battery one will never have to worry about the carrying charger along. It has a smarter camera that will produce the best images. One can enjoy the best experience with Infinity-O display. Today we have come to know about Galaxy A51 Price in Pakistan which is only Rs. 53,999 for these amazing features. Now get your awesome new A51 device with awesome features at an awesome price.

Galaxy A51 Price in Pakistan

While telling about the newly launched devices, Manager Samsung Electronics, Mr Roy Chang, said:

“We’re excited to build on the successful Galaxy A portfolio with the Galaxy A51. Since its launch last year, the Galaxy A series has become one of the most beloved smartphone ranges. The new Galaxy A51 continues to offer the essential innovations that people love,. “We know that people want a device that looks good, lasts longer and captures every experience as it happens, and we’re proud to continue to deliver on those needs with the latest Galaxy A device.”

Features of Galaxy A51:

Galaxy A51 has marvellous features. The device comes with:

6.5” FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Premium Display

5 Pro-grade cameras

Quad rear camera 48MP+ 12 MP Ultra Wide+ 5MP Depth Lens with Live focus+ 5 MP Macro Lens

32 MP Selfie camera

Flagship cameras Mode. Super Steady Mode, Super Slow Motion, Night Mode and many more.

Octa core 2.3GHz with 6GB RAM & 128GB ROM with Game Booster Mode.

All day long Battery 4000mAh.

On Screen Fingerprint Security

Trendy colours Prism Crush Pink, Prism Crush White, Prism Crush Black

