



When a new flagship device comes with the new software it usually brings some bugs which tend the company to bring the improvement in new devices. Samsung Galaxy S20 has also come with some bugs which were irritating for users. Now, Samsung Galaxy S20 Gets Bug Fixes with the Latest One UI 3.0 beta.

The South Korean company has released a new One UI 3.0 beta update for the Galaxy S20 that removes a lot of bugs and updates One UI Home and Samsung Internet. Here is the list of all the bugs that have been fixed.

The new beta firmware sports version number G98xxKSU1ZTK7 and is the third beta build for the S20 in the UK, fourth in South Korea, and fifth in Germany.

If you are enrolled in the beta program, you will receive an OTA on your Galaxy S20 soon.

The update will soon be available in all the countries. If you do not get the update, don’t worry you will get it very soon.

