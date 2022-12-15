Galaxy S23 is heading fast to its official release

Neither the NBTC nor the BIS mention the Galaxy S23 Plus or S23 Ultra, but they may have been certified as well – we may not have the exact model numbers. If not, there’s no need to panic because the original S23 will very certainly be joined by its S23 Plus and S23 Ultra siblings.

A February launch is becoming more plausible by the day. The Galaxy S23 looks to be ready for release in Thailand and India, two of Samsung’s most important regions.

While we haven’t acquired any new significant information about the S23 as a consequence of the two recent certifications, having the smartphone sail through additional regulatory bodies confirms that its release date is approaching. The S23’s precise release date is unknown, but the fact that it has been certified in numerous countries suggests that we can expect to hear more about it from Samsung in the coming months.

In terms of what to anticipate from next year’s Samsung devices, leaked renderings suggests that the S23 and S23 Plus may skip the raised camera bump surrounding its three back lenses in favour of a design similar to this year’s S22 Ultra. Meanwhile, the higher-end S23 Ultra is believed to have fewer cosmetic changes but might include an updated primary camera with a higher resolution 200-megapixel sensor (up from 108 megapixels on the S22 Ultra). Naturally, all three phones will be powered by Qualcomm’s most recent flagship Snapdragon CPU.

Unfortunately, Samsung’s newest devices allegedly won’t be immune from the wave of inflation that’s swept various nations around the world this year