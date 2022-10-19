Galaxy S23 specs leaked online; promise better performance

Online leaks have revealed the Samsung Galaxy S23’s specifications. The Galaxy S23, which is rumoured to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, will reportedly have a lot of features in common with the Galaxy S22.

The Samsung Galaxy S23’s release is just a few months away, and leaks have already started. The most recent details include an overview of the phone’s primary specifications as well as some preliminary benchmark tests. The S23 appears to be very identical to the S22, save for speedier performance and potential battery life improvements.

Galaxy S23 Specifications

For the US edition, the Galaxy S23 will include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. According to a number of reports, Samsung will only use Qualcomm for the Galaxy S23 series, therefore the Exynos 2300 version of the phone may not be available. It will include 256GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM. One UI 5 based on Android 13 will be available out of the box.

A 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera with OIS will all be featured on Samsung’s forthcoming flagship smartphone. The tipster states that the phone would have a 10MP selfie camera, however according to our own sources, the Galaxy S23 may really have a 12MP front camera.

The Galaxy S23 has 3,900mAh battery . From the 3,700mAh cell in the Galaxy S22, that is a significant increase. It will continue to use 15W fast wireless charging and 25W fast charging. Reverse wireless charging, Samsung DeX, Samsung Pay, dual speakers, an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and a USB Type-C connector are further features we anticipate the Galaxy S23 to have.