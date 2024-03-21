Samsung Semiconductor has recently disclosed a roadmap outlining its strategy for the future generation of Universal Flash Storage (UFS) solutions. This unveiling holds potential implications for the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 series, hinting at possible advancements in storage technology for the upcoming devices.

Each year, smartphones make significant strides in performance, with processors often receiving the spotlight for driving this advancement. However, another critical but often overlooked component is storage speed. Analogous to a wider highway with a higher speed limit facilitating faster traffic flow, quicker storage enables smartphones to handle data transfers, downloads, and other tasks reliant on efficient information movement with greater agility.

According to Samsung Semiconductor’s roadmap, the company plans to introduce UFS 4.0 4-lane CS (Command Set) next year, followed by UFS 5.0 in 2027. The current Android flagship smartphones in 2024 utilize UFS 4.0 storage, providing data read/write speeds of up to 4GB/s. However, the roadmap suggests that UFS 4.0 4-lane will immediately double these speed limits to reach up to 8GB/s. Samsung anticipates that its next-generation storage solution, scheduled for production in 2024 and release in 2025, will bring several advantages, including faster loading times and more efficient on-device AI applications.

Considering Samsung’s production timeline, it’s likely that the Samsung Galaxy S25 series will be the first smartphone to adopt UFS 4.0 4-lane storage. This upgrade aligns well with Samsung’s recent emphasis on on-device AI seen in the Galaxy S24 series, as the promised enhancements from its upcoming storage solutions complement this strategy.

Meanwhile, the roadmap hints at an even more significant upgrade with UFS 5.0, anticipated in 2027. This suggests the possibility of the Galaxy S26 series being launched with the UFS 5.0 standard, featuring speeds surpassing 10 GB/s.