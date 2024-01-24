Gaming in Pakistan Booms to 30M+ Users Fueled by the Jazz Super 4G and the Innovative GameNow Platform

Jazz, has announced the launch of its groundbreaking GameNow app, set to revolutionize the gaming landscape for over 30 million enthusiasts who will get to enjoy exclusive gaming content with varying payment options. The innovative app promises a seamless and immersive gaming experience, catering to the diverse tastes and preferences of the vibrant gaming community in Pakistan.

With a dynamic blend of cutting-edge technology and user-centric design, GameNow is more than just another gaming app, offering a comprehensive platform designed to deliver diverse gaming experiences and create a robust local gaming ecosystem. The platform covers various gaming categories, including casual, hyper-casual, multiplayer, game streaming, and esports games to cater to a wide array of gaming preferences. The platform also offers flexible payment options to users in Pakistan.

Sharing his thoughts on the development, Ali Fahd, Head of Marketing at Jazz, said, “With over 30 million users, the gaming landscape in Pakistan has flourished, thanks to Jazz Super 4G services and the innovative GameNow Platform. Proudly introducing the groundbreaking GameNow app, Jazz reaffirms its commitment to delivering an unmatched gaming experience, showcasing our dedication to elevating digital entertainment and connectivity for our valued users.”

The platform integrates digital vouchers within the app, streamlining the process of buying and redeeming vouchers for various in-game items, with its comprehensive merchant aggregation services making it a Play Store alternative for Pakistani gamers. GameNow offers flexible pricing plans catering to various preferences and budgets, allowing users to choose from Premium, Economy, and Basic Packages. Besides serving as a central gaming hub, GameNow also offers streaming services, allowing users to watch live gameplay, tutorials, and reviews.

