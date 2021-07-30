Gboard will soon Let You Paste Important Parts From Copied Text

Google’s virtual keyboard, Gboard has included some new options to paste the copied content. Previously, we used to copy the whole content and delete the unwanted part which was a time taking experience. With the new version of the app, links, times, and numbers are automatically detected.

Initially, this auto-detect feature is launched for Beta to test small numbers of people and on being successful it will be launched for everyone.

This functionality will help users to quickly paste and send important information from large texts without spending time deleting unnecessary parts. Moreover, the board also allows users to paste the full content that is copied just according to preferences.

This functionality is rolled out to Gboard beta v10.8.06. If you are among those lucky users who are beta testers, you can enable this feature by going to Settings > Clipboard > Show recently copied text and images in the suggestions bar.

To utilize this feature, all you need to do is to copy full text, see multiple suggestions to paste full text, or some important details. Select the option according to your preferences and send it to the receiver. This feature has some issues associated with them regarding the options people get, so Google is working on making it more accurate.

We can expect to see this feature when it passes all the issues associated with it. So let’s wait and watch.

