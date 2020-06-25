Get 10% Cash Back by Recharging Through My Ufone App & Website

During this lockdown, Ufone wants you to remain safe by staying at home. For this, it facilitates users with online recharge through My Ufone App or Ufone.com website with 10% cash back. One can also avail the same offer by recharging super card plus while sitting at home and getting ease for the whole month.

Recharge Through Online Mediums to enjoy 10% cash back

This is a great initiative though all the telecom operators are facilitating users with online recharge while sitting at home, Ufone is the only operator that has introduced a 10% cashback policy to attract users and ensure user’s safety of staying at home.

Recharge Guideline:

Dear Customer, in order to get your Ufone account recharge online, please contact your Bank for activation of E-commerce service against your Debit (ATM) or Credit card.

About this Service

Ufone’s Online Recharge or Bill Payment is a secured payment option that allows you to recharge your Pre-paid account or make Post-paid Bill payments.

You can use any Debit or Credit card (powered by Master or VISA) regardless of your card issuing bank to avail of the payment option.

There are no additional charges for charging your account using this facility.

Please contact your card issuing bank to activate the session for online transactions.

Payment Instructions

The first page requires you to enter your name, mobile number in the specified format, and amount of your recharge.

You will then be redirected to the next page which requires you to enter your card account details i.e. your Card Brand, Card Number, Card Expiry date, and CVV2/CVN Code (3 digit code at the back of your Card).

A confirmation receipt will be displayed after your transaction is successful.

Source: Ufone

Terms and Conditions:

Customers can recharge from the website on Ufone numbers that are already registered.

Press the‘ Not Registered’ button in case your number requires registration.

Users can perform 5 transactions per card in 24 hours.

Online card usage must be permitted from the bank.

Customers can make a minimum of Rs. 100 and a maximum of Rs. 10,000 per transaction

