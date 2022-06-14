Get Ready to Bag All Your Favorite realme Products at the Daraz Shopping Expo The hottest sale of the season by realme will be unveiled by Syed Mashood Hassan

realme is partnering with Daraz once again to bring you an incredible week-long shopping event – the Daraz Shopping Expo. In the past, realme has had many fruitful collaborations with Daraz and has built up a mutually beneficial relationship with the e-commerce giant. This is why realme is once again one of the co-sponsors of this virtual marketplace event after assuming that rank during their last collaboration. The Daraz Shopping Expo brings you exciting discounts on a wide range of products including realme smartphones and AIoT products.

Last year during the 11.11 Salebration on Daraz, realme had the Diamond Partner status and garnered a humongous GMV of USD 1.04 million with sales exceeding 7,000 realme products. This year brings a new challenge for realme to exceed the records that they have achieved. Starting on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, this limited time sale will last a full week, coming to a close on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. You will also have the chance to win fun prizes and giveaways during a Daraz Live session held on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 6PM so stay tuned. Let’s take a look at some of the hottest deals realme is providing during the Daraz Shopping Expo.

The top models from realme’s Number Series, C Series, and its GT Series are all up for grabs with discounts that you won’t want to miss. From the higher-end of the price spectrum, realme’s latest number series powerhouse, the realme 9 Pro+ which brought with it a first-in-segment Sony IMX766 Sensor, can be purchased for the discounted price of PKR 66,999/-.

Last year’s Smartphone of the Year, the realme GT Master Edition (8GB + 128GB) with its suitcase-inspired design, is also available for just PKR 60,999/-. These smartphones have proven to be very enticing to realme fans which is why such beneficial discounts have been offered.

Moving down the price ladder comes a popular entry in the Number Series, the realme 7 Pro. This low-budget, high-performer features lightning fast charging thanks to its 65W SuperDart charging technology and is being offered for a staggeringly discounted price of PKR 45,099/-. The realme 9i took the country by storm when it launched in February with its next-level Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and 50MP AI Triple Camera. For those who missed out on getting a chance to experience its power, they can purchase it now for a discounted price of PKR 35,999/-.

realme’s C Series is well-known for providing high quality on a low budget. Coming with a TÜV Rheinland Smartphone High Reliability Certification, high quality just got more affordable with the realme C21, which is now available for the low price of PKR 17,899/-. realme’s latest offering from the C Series can also be purchased in this duration. The realme C35 with its Glowing Silk Design is available for purchase for just PKR 32,999/-.

The jaw-dropping discounts aren’t limited to realme’s smartphones. Key products from the tech democratizer’s AIoT line are also included in the Daraz Shopping Expo lineup. Designed by José Lévy, the realme Buds Q have a smooth and chic appearance. You can grab your own pair for the exclusive price of PKR 5,699/-. The realme Buds Q2 bring noise cancellation technology into the mix and can be purchased for just PKR 5,759/-. For heavy phone-users, the realme Power Bank and the realme Power Bank 2 are available for the discounted prices of PKR 5,999/- and PKR 3,839/- respectively. So mark your calendars and don’t miss your chance to avail these flaming hot deals and win wonderful giveaways during the Daraz Shopping Expo.

