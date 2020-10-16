Getting bored and want to dive in the digital world but your pocket is not allowing you to spend a lot of time on browsing? If yes, then don’t get worried. Telenor brings you monthly social pack plus in only Rs. 88. So, do what you want to do and kill your boredom.

You can get connected with your friends and family members by activating the offer. Enjoy socializing More Se Zyada on Facebook and WhatsApp and stay connected all month long. The offer is providing you leisure at an affordable time. So, if you really want to get connected and explore more online then what are you for? Activate the package and rock the digital world.

Get Telenor Monthly Social Pack Plus in Rs. 88