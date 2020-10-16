Get Telenor Monthly Social Pack Plus in Rs. 88
Getting bored and want to dive in the digital world but your pocket is not allowing you to spend a lot of time on browsing? If yes, then don’t get worried. Telenor brings you monthly social pack plus in only Rs. 88. So, do what you want to do and kill your boredom.
You can get connected with your friends and family members by activating the offer. Enjoy socializing More Se Zyada on Facebook and WhatsApp and stay connected all month long. The offer is providing you leisure at an affordable time. So, if you really want to get connected and explore more online then what are you for? Activate the package and rock the digital world.
Facebook & WhatsApp 5,000 MB
SMS 10,000
Validity 30 Days
Dial *660#
Offer Eligibility:
All Telenor Prepaid customers are eligible for this offer.
Validity:
The package is valid for 30 days from subscription date and subscribers will be informed when the package expires at midnight.
Terms and Conditions
- 4G bundles will work both on 4G,3G & 2G.
- Default rate usage without subscribing to bundles will be charged at Rs 4.8/MB on 2G.
- Default rate usage without subscribing to bundles will be charged at Rs 4.8/MB on 3G & 4G.
- Rates and/or resources may vary based on geographical location.
Telenor is one of the world’s largest mobile telecommunications companies with operations worldwide but focused in Scandinavia and Asia.
Source: Telenor
