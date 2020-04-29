Give Your Week a Super Start with Jazz Weekly Super Max Offer

Jazz has come up with an exciting package for users to enjoy for a whole week. Jazz weekly super max offer comes with 30 GB data, 6000 Jazz mins & SMS and 60 other network mins without any additional charges in Rs. 299.

This package is extremely economical and one can enjoy a whole week while chatting with friends and using the internet with the fastest speed data. Usually, the company launches separate packages for data, voice and SMS, so this is one of the best packages I have come across so far. The best thing about weekly Packages is that unlike monthly packages, you can activate it whenever you want instead of going for monthly package while using it for just few days.

Jazz Weekly Super Max Offer- Details

Data Jazz Mins Other Mins SMS Subscription Fee Recharge Required Subscription Code Validity Status Code Bundle Information Code 30GB 6000 60 6000 Rs. 299 (incl tax) Rs. 337 *506# weekly *506*2# *506*3#

Source: Jazz

Terms & Conditions:

Upon dialling *506#, the customer will be subscribed to Weekly Super Max Offer for exactly 7 calendar days.

This bundle is non-recursive and customers will have to dial *506# again to avail the bundle more than once.

All free Jazz & Other network minutes/SMS/Data will be posted at the time of subscription and will expire at 23:59 hours of the 7th calendar day.

Free Jazz & other network minutes and SMS will be usable 24 hours a day (no time limit).

Total 30 GB data will be posted of which 10 GB data will be usable during 2am-2pm and 10 GB will be usable only on YouTube.

Remaining 10 GB incentive will be usable for 24 Hrs.

Data incentive can be consumed in 2G/3G/4G networks areas.

Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc.

Overage of Rs.2/MB applies for all mobile internet bundle.

Call Setup charges are not applicable for this bundle. However, a balance of Rs.0.15 needs to be maintained to make calls through the bundle.

If you are not subscribed to any bundle base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB.

