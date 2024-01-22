Gmail Android Upgrade: AI-Assisted Email Drafting Made Seamless

The new Help Me Write functionality in Gmail leverages AI to assist users in quickly drafting emails. While users currently input written prompts for the AI to work with, there is a possibility of future integration with voice inputs for enhanced convenience. This advancement reflects Google’s ongoing efforts to enhance the user experience. It aims to streamline communication processes through the application of artificial intelligence.

TheSpAndroid has activated an upcoming Gmail app feature that allows users to “draft an email with your voice.” This feature enables users to speak out prompts, and the built-in AI in the Gmail app will interpret and utilize them to draft an email. The integration of voice input aims to provide users with a more intuitive and hands-free method of composing emails within the Gmail application.

The Draft Email with Voice feature in Gmail distinguishes itself from typical voice-based functions on keyboard apps. It is integrated directly within the Gmail app, providing users with the ability to use voice prompts even if their keyboard app doesn’t support voice input. Unlike simple voice dictation, this feature involves using voice input prompts. The integrated AI is then utilized to draft the email. This unique functionality sets it apart from standard voice input options on keyboard applications.

The implementation of the new voice-typing feature in Gmail is user-friendly. When initiating the process of composing a new email or responding to an existing one, the voice-typing interface will automatically display a prominent microphone button. Tapping on this button enables users to start recording their voice prompt. After completing the recording, users can tap on the “Create” option. It then utilizes AI to generate the email based on the provided prompt. If users exit the interface, a chip appears on the email screen. It allows them to easily return to the voice-typing feature.

The availability of the Draft Email with Voice feature in Gmail for Android is currently uncertain. Google has not provided a specific timeline for its release. Presently, Help Me Write is limited to users in the US who are part of the Google Workspace Labs program. It operates exclusively in English. It is anticipated that the Draft Email with Voice functionality will initially be introduced to this specific group of Gmail users before potentially expanding to a broader user base when Help Me Write becomes more widely accessible.