Google Celebrates Moeen Akhtar’s 71st Birthday with Doodle

Google celebrates special days and gives tributes to famous personalities throughout the world with Doodles. Today, 23-12-21 marks the birthday of one of the most special personalities of Pakistan, who just not only made us laugh but also highlighted Pakistan’s name throughout the globe with his talent and endless efforts. Late Moeen Akthar, one of the most renowned actors/comedians was given a tribute by Google on his 71st birthday. Moeen Akhtar’s 71st Birthday brought a lot of memories of the good days.

He was born in Karachi on December 24, 1950. He started his career in the theater when he was sixteen years old and later he joints television and became a compulsory name in every drama and show. With time he not only entertained us but also presented Pakistan at the international level.

Moeen Akhtar’s 71st Birthday Brings All the memories Back

This is an immense honor that Google has given tribute to such a legend from Pakistan commending his services. On clicking the doodle, it takes us to a separate page which shows all the information regarding the actor, starting from his career, the shows, and drama in which he worked and also the tweets of people remembering him on this day.

During his acting career, he worked in many famous dramas such as ozi’, ‘Intezar Farmaiye’, ‘Bund Road’, ‘Aangan Terha’, ‘Studio Dhai’, ‘Studio Ponay Teen’, ‘Yes Sir, No Sir’ and ‘Eid Train’.

He always tried to be among the people who he was performing, for example, he could speak in English, Sindhi, Punjabi, Memon, Pashto, Gujarati, and Bengali. So whenever he went in these areas his mode of communication was the native language.

We wish Happy Birthday to late Moeen Akthar sb. You left us too soon but you will remain in our hearts forever.

