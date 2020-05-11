It was great to see the doodle of Saadat Hassan Manto when I opened my Google home page today to browse. What a great Pakistani writer, playwright and author he was. We will never forget him because of his great work. Today is his 108th birthday and Google honoured him with a doodle wish.

Google Celebrates Saadat Hassan Manto’s 108th Birthday with Doodle

He was born on 11 May 1912 in Paproudi village of Samrala, in the Ludhiana district of Punjab in a Muslim family of barristers. He produced 22 collections of short stories, a novel, five series of radio plays, three collections of essays and two collections of personal sketches. Manto was so famous because of his daring attitude and writing about the hard truths of the society that no one dared to write about.

He wrote stories about the partition of India after the independence in 1947. At the age of 21, he met Abdul Bari Alig, a scholar and polemic writer who encouraged him to write and also suggested him to read Russian and French authors. It was the time that brought a big turmoil in his life and he started writing in 1933.

He died on 18 January 1955 and his death was attributed to the effects of alcoholism. Based on the life of Manto, a Pakistani actor and director Sarmad Khoosat released a movie, named Manto in 2015.

Recommended Reading: Google Games Doodle Keeps you Entertained During Lockdown