In a bid to enhance user accessibility, Google Chrome for Android is set to introduce a new feature called “Listen to this page.” This built-in Text-to-Speech (TTS) capability aims to provide users with the option to have web content read aloud to them directly within the browser. While features like “Read Aloud” on the Pixel 8 and Android’s “Reading mode” app already offer text-to-speech functionalities, Chrome’s upcoming addition brings a dedicated and streamlined approach.

Once enabled, users can access the “Listen to this page” feature from Chrome’s three-dot overflow menu. A new option will be available, launching a mini-player with essential controls such as play/pause, page title, site name, progress bar, and a close button. Tapping further reveals a sheet UI with a comprehensive timeline scrubber. It indicates article length, rewind/fast forward buttons, and playback speed adjustment options ranging from 0.5x to 4x. Additionally, users can toggle the “Highlight text & auto scroll” feature and choose from different available voices.

Google Chrome for Android Gets A ‘Listen to this page’ Tool

The miniplayer cleverly remains docked when users open other tabs, ensuring a seamless browsing experience. Even if the device is locked, playback continues as long as Chrome remains active. However, closing the browser to navigate back to the home screen or another app will halt the TTS feature.

It’s worth noting that the “Read Aloud” flag indicates that this feature is for Android users only. While it appears in Chrome 120, users will need version 121 (currently in beta) to access the “Listen to this page” option in the overflow menu.

This upcoming capability is distinct from Android’s system-level “Read aloud” feature. It is available in the toolbar when text is highlighted in any app, not just Chrome. This differentiation emphasizes Chrome’s commitment to providing users with a tailored and efficient web-browsing experience.

In a related development, Chrome 120 for Android has changed its interface. It is moving from a “Simplify page” bar to an inline button positioned next to the Omnibox. However, some users might find this switch inconvenient as it replaces their preferred toolbar shortcut. As Chrome continues to evolve, users can anticipate more improvements and features aimed at optimizing their browsing experience.

