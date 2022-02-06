Google Chrome is one of the leading search engines, and its icon is instantly recognizable across desktop and mobile devices. The core concept of a blue circle surrounded by three pinwheel-like slices has remained the same since the first release in 2008. However, it has evolved over the years. Now Google Chrome is getting a new icon with platform-specific changes.

Google Chrome is Getting A New icon with Platform-specific Changes

See Also: Top 8 Tips and Tricks for Google Chrome on the Desktop

The new icon drops what was left of the shadows from the current icon design, but still maintains a slight gradient across the red, yellow, and green colours. Windows will get a more gradated look to fit in with Microsoft’s new Fluent UI. Chrome OS will get a version with completely solid colours to match the other system icons, and the Mac icon will have a shadow inside the existing white rounded square.

The updated icon will slowly roll out everywhere over the coming months.

Elvin Hu, an interaction designer at Google, shared the new icon design in a series of tweets. He said, “Some of you might have noticed a new icon in Chrome’s Canary update today. Yes! we’re refreshing Chrome’s brand icons for the first time in 8 years. The new icons will start to appear across your devices soon. […] We simplified the main brand icon by removing the shadows, refining the proportions and brightening the colours, to align with Google’s more modern brand expression.”

Check Also: First Chrome 100 Builds Appear in Canary, Achieving 3-digit Milestone

Source: XDA-Developer