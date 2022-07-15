Google has just announced that its Chrome OS Flex is now available for old PCs and Macs. This operating system can be loaded on a thumb drive with support for more than 400 devices. The company first announced Chrome OS Flex’s preview back in February, with support for more than 250 devices. Now, it releases a stable version of the operating system for people to use on their old machines.

Google Chrome OS Flex is now Available for old PCs and Macs

Google Chrome OS Flex is designed mainly for businesses running old Windows PCs. Google has been testing and verifying devices from Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, LG, Toshiba, and many more OEMs. Flex will even run on some old Macs, including some 10-year-old MacBooks.

Google said in a blog post,

“By installing ChromeOS Flex on your existing hardware, you’re not only getting a great experience, but you’re also contributing to an important cause. Worldwide, 40 million tons of e-waste is generated every year – that’s like throwing away 800 laptops per second. Upgrading devices to ChromeOS Flex rather than replacing them altogether is an impactful way to reduce waste and prevent this growing problem. And if you really need the fans running to stay cool, you can feel better knowing that devices that run ChromeOS Flex consume 19% less energy on average than other devices”.

Chromebooks have certainly shown the world there is a strong alternative to Windows, particularly for education. Chrome OS Flex is yet another choice for those who want to move away from Windows.

