According to the latest reports revealed by 9to5Google, Google discontinued its Google Home Mini. Google’s $50 smart speaker that launched alongside the Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL and Google Home Max back in 2017 is officially out of stock on the Google Store.

Google Discontinues the Google Home Mini

The Home Mini’s status on Google’s online Store is listed as “No longer available”. Since the initial launch of the small home speaker, it has often been discounted and gifted with some YouTube or Spotify promotions for subscribers.

The smart speaker sold for more than four years. But with the Nest Home mini, there’s no longer a need for the original ‘mini’ speaker. Because, the Nest Home Mini has stronger sound, better microphones, and proximity sensors.

So it might possible that the company is working on a successor to the Nest Home mini. On the other hand, Amazon has released so many Echo smart speakers in various forms factors over the years. The next logical step is for Google to reimagine its Nest Home mini. The entry-level smart speaker is important for Apple, Samsung, Google, and Amazon to introduce new customers to their ecosystems at more accessible price points.

Check Also: Google Maps Tests ‘Dock to the bottom’ Feature For Better Quick Location Access