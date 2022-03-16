Google domains lose its Beta tag after seven years

After more than seven years, Google Domains, the company’s domain registration service, is no longer in beta, Google revealed on Tuesday. The service is currently available in 26 countries, with “millions of active registrations,” according to the business.

Domains is integrated with Google’s other services. Customers can include their domain in their email address, of course. With Google Sites, you can create a website or store and use it to create a company profile on Maps and in Search. Also offered are Google’s DNS and security technologies. Platforms like Wix, Shopify, Squarespace, Weebly, and Bluehost may also be used to create a site or store for a name acquired through Google.

Google is providing new and returning users a discount until April 15th to celebrate Domains becoming a fully fledged entity. With the code DOMAINS20, you may save 20% on a single domain registration or transfer-in from another registrar.

There are several possibilities available if you wish to have your own domain name for your own website. For example, you may buy a hosting plan and a name from the same firm that sells you the hosting space, but if you switch hosts later, things become a little complex.

Google Domains has been under development for quite some time; it was originally released as an invite-only beta in June 2014, and then as a public beta in January 2015 in the United States. Even Gmail didn’t stay in beta for long.