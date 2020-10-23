



Recently Google announced that it is going to shut down the Phone subscription program and today, we came to know that the company is also going to shut down Fi. The company emailed the subscribers of Fi about how to “Move conversations to Messages by Google.” Support documents also inform the subscribers in detail that the Hangouts app will stop working in January 2020.

Google Fi in Classic Hangouts to Stop Working this January

At the same time, the company has encouraged Hangouts users to start using the Messages app. Last week, the tech giant announced that a free version of Google Chat is set for 2021. Customers will be able to use “another texting app,” however, Messages is getting a major update along with many classic features.

The users will get to experience the biggest upgrade coming to “Messages for web” that allows you to make calls and check voicemail online. It is important to mention here that the new desktop experience will not let you use RCS “chat.”

Option 1: Send and receive texts only (chat features available with this option)

RCS allows for high-resolution photos and typing indicators, but you will need to use the exact same QR code pairing process in order to connect your phone to the web browser.

Option 2: Text, make calls, and check voicemail that sync to your Google Account (chat features not available with this option)

Users will be able to transfer the old texts (SMS/MMS) from Hangouts, which option 1 does not allow.

Make calls, send texts, and check voicemail with your phone or computer. Even when your phone is off, text conversations stay synced across the Messages mobile app, Messages for web, and Hangouts (while Hangouts supports Fi).

For a similar experience to Hangouts, we recommend you use Option 2.

