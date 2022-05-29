Just recently, Google has announced to remove the YouTube Go platform. The YouTube Go app will stop working from August of this year. YouTube Go is an app optimised for low-end devices and the company is shutting it down as it considers it unnecessary. Now, Google is dropping Go branding from the Gallery Go app. With version 1.8.8.436428459, the name of the app is just “Gallery” now.

Google Drops ‘Go’ Branding from Gallery Go App

Google has launched this app in 2019 as a ‘Lite’ alternative to Google Photos for devices with limited hardware. Basically, the Go apps are the lite version of the apps. Their sizes are small and costume less CPU power. Moreover, these are compatible with low-end devices.

Currently, the Gallery Go app has over 100 million users and is one of the few apps among Search, Maps and its Navigation component that is available on all the devices. This is not the first instance of Google bringing such as branding change. Back in 2018, the company changed the name of the “Files Go” app to “Files by Google”. the main reason behind this change is to cater to a wider audience.

