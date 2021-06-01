According to a 9to5Google, Google is introducing a new screenshot tool and editor for the android version of Chrome browser. You can see the new options in the sharing menu in the bottom row next to the Copy Link, Send to Your Devices, QR Code, and Print options.

Google Introduces New Screenshot Tool and Editor for Chrome Browser

The new screenshot tool appears to be a part of the Chrome 91 update for Android that was lately released by Google. Furthermore, the screenshot tool can be seen as an addition to Google’s revamped ‘Sharing Menu’ that was rolled out in 2020. The latest feature will make it convenient for the users to take screenshots of web pages.

As per a report by 9to5Google, some users of Chrome 91 for Android are now accessing the Screenshot tool. The tool enables you to take a screenshot of your entire screen, including the Omnibox, and featuring tools to Crop, add Text, and Draw.

The Text UI is attractive as well as it features corner shortcuts to crop, expand, and delete. In addition to that, doodling allows you to choose from 18 colors and six-stroke sizes. The new tool also enables a user to undo or redo any screenshot.

When you take a screenshot, click on “Next” in the top-right edge and you will be asked to ‘Share this screenshot, Save to device only, or Delete.’ On clicking the ‘save to device’ option your file will download from the web and will pop up in Chrome’s built-in Downloads manager.

